Marion Police K9 dies after training exercise; handler mourns

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A Marion Police K9 has died after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a training exercise last week.

Marion Police K9 Assaun

The department said its K9 units were going through “routine criminal apprehension and fence jumping exercises” on a baseball diamond at the Marion Police Athletic League around 10 p.m. June 27 when K9 Assuan missed a high-speed jump and hit his head on the top rail of the fence. The Belgian Malinois suffered a traumatic brain injury.

A veterinarian treated Assuan at the scene and he was taken to a veterinary hospital, but he never regained consciousness, the department said. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

In a Facebook post, Assuan’s handler Officer James Meyerchick wrote:

I lost my best friend this week. Assuan passed away after a fluke training accident Thursday night. He made me a better officer, probably a better person. I loved that dog more than almost anything in this world…he loved his job and I know he would of taken a bullet for me and done anything to protect me, I only hope he knows that I would of taken 100 bullets for him without a second thought or one hesitation. I always worked and tried to problem solve to make myself a better handler and fine tune him as a dog but truth be told, he was always the best. The best partner, co-worker, and the very best friend. I’m so sorry buddy, I’ll never get over this and you’ll never truly be replaced for me. Rest peacefully Assuan.” Officer James Meyerchick, Marion Police Department

K9 Assuan had been with the Marion Police Department for 5 years.

Marion Police said Assuan would be cremated and turned over to Meyerchick.