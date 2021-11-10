Marion police asking for help finding man believed to be connected to armed robbery

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – The Marion Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man believed to be connected to an armed robbery that took place on Monday at Circle K, 702 S. Washington St.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers were sent to the Circle K just before 5 a.m. on reports of an armed robbery.

Witnesses at the scene said that a man had displayed a firearm during the robbery. Officers later determined that the man was Akeem Williams. He currently has an active warrant out for his arrest for robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.

Police said that the public should assume that Williams is armed.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 765-662-TIPS(8477) or submit the information anonymously online through p3tips.com.