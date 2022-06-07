MARION, Ind. (WANE) – He went back to the used car lot after-hours to steal.

What he didn’t expect was an employee to randomly return.

That’s according to Marion Police officers, who arrested 46-year-old Bradley DeLong on felony counts of theft and intimidation Monday night after being called to Courtesy Motors at 2447 S. Western Ave. where they found an employee restraining a man.

The employee told officers DeLong had been at the business earlier in the day inquiring about a car, according to a police media release. The employee said he had returned after close to check on something and saw DeLong run through the business and exit out the door.

That’s when the employee restrained DeLong until police were called.

The employee told officers he thought DeLong had stolen a key to the business when he was there earlier and used it to enter the shop.

DeLong was taken to Marion Health to be medically cleared before officers dropped him off at Grant County Jail.