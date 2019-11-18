Marion man says he shot dog after domestic dispute led to attack

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A Marion man claims he shot a pit-bull terrier after it attacked him Monday.

The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday, November 17 around 2:00 p.m. A release from the Marion Police Department says Shawn Burkhart, 30, was living with his brother Joseph and Joseph’s girlfriend, Mary Schrack, for about two to three weeks. Shawn told police Mary approached him about not helping with cleaning and other issues which led to a heated argument causing both to get into each other’s faces. Shawn said Mary’s dog, a 7-year-old put-bull terrier, got involved when the two began pushing each other.

Shawn said the dog lunged at him and became more aggressive, causing him to feel increasingly unsafe. He said he went to get a pistol that belonged to his brother from the mantle in order to protect himself. The situation continued down the hallway where Shawn said the dog bit his right leg just above the kneecap and would not let go. Shawn said that’s when he decided to shoot the dog, Athena. He said he then put the gun on the kitchen counter and fled the house.

Mary told police that she was trying to put Athena in her crate when Shawn approached them and shot the dog. Mary told them that Shawn had not been bitten by the dog. Police say Shawn returned to speak with police shortly after he left to give them his view of what happened.

Officers who arrived on-scene attempted to save Athena, and she was taken to a medical canine emergency center in Anderson, Indiana with Mary. The dog was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say Shawn was treated at the home by Marion General Hospital medical personnel. They did not disclose the nature of Shawn’s injuries.

The case was submitted to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office for review.