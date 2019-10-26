Marion man arrested for shooting of 7-year-old girl

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting and injury of a 7-year-old girl in Marion, authorities say.

The Marion Police Department says Tony D. Cotton, 25, was arrested on Oct. 20, one day after the shooting, for Possession of Marijuana.

According to the department, Cotton was unable to bond out of jail which gave police time to continue building evidence in the shooting investigation that occurred on Oct. 19.

Police were able to connect Cotton with the shooting and served him a warrant for Attempted Murder, Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm, and Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

On Oct. 19, a 7-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to the right knee after shots were fired into her home in the 1000 block of West 17th Street in Marion. She was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.

Cotton’s bond is set at $300,000.