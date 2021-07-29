Marion man arrested for child molestation

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A Marion man has been arrested after confessing to police that he molested his brother’s great-grandchildren for two to three years.

Just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Marion police arrested Dennis R. Stevens, 64. Police were notified of Stevens by his brother, who is the great-grandfather of the affected children. According to the great-grandfather, Stevens confessed that he had engaged in sexual contact these children.

A forensics also team interviewed the children, two females and two males, as part of this investigation.

Stevens confessed to police that he molested the children for two to three years, adding that he was released from prison about five years ago after previously being convicted for child molestation. He indicated his urge to touch children has been present since he was sexually assaulted by one of his brother’s friends when has 11.

Stevens was charged with 15 counts of Child Molestation, a Level 1 felony. He was taken to the Grant County Jail, where he is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.