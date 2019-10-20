Marion girl injured from shots fired into a home

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A seven year old girl is recovering from a gunshot wound in Marion. Marion Police say just after six last night they responded to the 1000 block of West 17th Street for shots fired into a home.

When emergency crews arrived, family members told police a 7-year-old girl inside their house was hit by the gunfire. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound near her right knee.

She was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne. Her injury is non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing, as detectives work to find a suspect and motive.