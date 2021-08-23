Marion Fire Department adds new, upgraded fire truck to fleet

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Marion announced that it has recently purchased a 2019 Rosenbauer Fire Engine. The new truck is state-of-the-art and was needed to update Marion Fire Department’s (MFD) fleet.

The new fire truck is capable of flowing up to 1,500 gallons of water per minute and has foam capabilities for fighting petroleum fires. The city said this will allow a foam blanket to smother the fire versus pushing petroleum around spreading the fire from using just water.

The engine also offers new safety and maneuverability features:

Passenger-side rearview camera

Front-positioned passenger side mirror

Mechanical ladder unloader to assist firefighters during emergencies

The Rosenbauer will be used to train MFD personnel on the new engine to better inform firefighters of its capabilities. The truck will then be put in service once remaining equipment for it is received, the city said. Delivery for equipment for the new truck has been delayed due to COVID-19. The city expects that it will be 30-45 days before the truck is put it in service for actual emergencies.