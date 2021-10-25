Marion and Fort Wayne VA to host pneumonia, flu shot drive-thru clinics

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) has announced that the Marion and Fort Wayne campuses will be holding pneumonia and flu vaccine clinics on Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The clinic will be free to enrolled veterans at the following locations:

  • Marion Campus: 1700 E. 38th St.
  • Fort Wayne Campus: 2121 Lake Ave.

Veterans are asked to wear a loose-fitting shirt, bring their Veteran ID card and wear a mask.

Anyone who is unable to attend this drive-thru event but would like to schedule a vaccine appointment is asked to contact their PACT team at 1-800-360-8387 Ext. 75113.

