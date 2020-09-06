Marine Corps League hosts second annual golf tournament to fund Healing Wall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Marine Corps League #1435 Pride and Purpose hosted its second annual golf tournament on Sunday.

Proceeds from the tournament will help fund the Healing Wall at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum.

“We’re putting on this golf tournament to benefit the military shrine who purchased the traveling wall. It’s called the Healing Wall or the Wall of Tears,” said Dale Wilkinson, the event chairman and Vietnam marine veteran.

The tournament took place at Eel River Golf Club and was a four person best ball scramble.

“We want to donate for them to be able to set the wall up on o’day road on a permanent basis here in Fort Wayne which will bring in a lot of tourism, a lot of veterans to get closure rather than have to travel all the way to Washington D.C.,” Wilkinson said.

This year 25 teams participated in the tournament, which was a significant increase from last year’s seven.