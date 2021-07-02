Marijuana believed to be factor in crash involving MI teen in Steuben Co.

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old Michigan boy is hospitalized in critical condition after crashing into the wall of the Toll Road overpass Friday.

Just before 2 p.m., Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the area of S.R. 120 and C.R. 100 E, west of Fremont, for a reported crash involving an SUV.

The initial crash investigation reports that a 16-year-old Michigan boy was traveling eastbound on S.R. 120 in a silver 2012 Jeep Liberty at a high rate of speed. As he was approaching the intersection at C.R. 100 E, the vehicle left the south side of the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed into the concrete structure of the Toll Road Bridge over S.R. 120.

The driver suffered serious injuries to his lower extremities and was transported to a Fort Wayne area hospital in critical condition. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash but airbags did deploy.

Marijuana is believed to be a factor, the office said.

The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Fremont Police, Fremont Fire Rescue, Steuben County EMS and the Indiana State Police.