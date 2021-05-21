Marigolds planted at Jefferson Pointe bring color to sidewalk and Good MRKT products

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Freshly planted marigolds at Jefferson Pointe will help a business selling at Good MRKT.

Good MRKT aims to bring brands to its stores that have products with meaning and message. One of the brands, Anchal, is an nonprofit social enterprise that addresses the exploitation of women around the world.

Anchal will use the marigolds to dye some of its fabrics. The naturally dyed products will then be turned into pillows and bandanas.

“We thought it was a great idea to be able to really tell the full story. To show that the products on the shelves are actually half of the story, so this really gives us the chance to tell the full story of that there is actually good things beyond what people can buy,” said Harry Cunningham, president of retail experience and marketing for Vera Bradley Marketing.

The marigolds will be harvested throughout the summer before they are turned into dye.