March of Dimes to hold virtual walk fundraiser Saturday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the spread of COVID-19, many organizations have canceled in-person fundraising events. However, March of Dimes is still holding its March for Babies Step Up event, but it is doing so virtually.

For more than 80 years, March of Dimes has helped millions of babies survive and thrive. The organization helps families in NICUs, educate medical professionals and the public about best practices, supports research, and advocate for moms and babies.

Every year, the organization puts on March for Babies, an event held across the state and U.S. to raise donations.

The virtual March for Babies Step Up event will be held on Saturday, May 16. Starting at 9 a.m., participants can walk in their homes, down their street, or a neighborhood park – just remember to social distance.

Then at 11 a.m., everyone will come together on Facebook to honor those who have raised funds and recognize families and those who make the event possible. WANE 15’s Taylor Williams will emcee the virtual event!

Another big difference this year is the fundraising period has been extended through Aug. 15.

Not registered for the event? To sign up or donate click here.