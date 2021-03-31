March Gladness brings in over $6k for Lighthouse Biblical Recovery Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – March Madness is down to the Final Four and the NCAA basketball games will take place this Saturday in Indianapolis. In Fort Wayne a different kind of hardcourt contest, March Gladness.
Fort Wayne City Councilmen Tom Didier and Jason Arp were two of nine celebrities who hooped it up for a cause at Spiece Fieldhouse Wednesday evening. They were in a basketball shootout to raise money for the Lighthouse Biblical Recovery Center, a faith-based drug addiction treatment center.
In total, the celebrity players raised a little more than $6,000 for Lighthouse Biblical Recovery Center.