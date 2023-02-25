FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Spirit of Woodlan Marching Band and Color Guard’s Winter Winds invites you to March for Mental Health.

Darlene Miller with the group stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can see that in the interview above. Darlene also shares why the cause is important to Winter Winds. The event is also teaming up with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The March for Mental Health is on Friday, March 17 at Woodlan High School in Woodburn. The walk starts at 6:30 p.m. Speakers will begin at 7:30 p.m., with a community performance at 8 p.m. The deadline to register to have a shirt is on February 28. You can click here to learn more about purchasing a shirt or click here to learn more about the event.