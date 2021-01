FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 47th annual Northeast Indiana March for Life Prayer Gathering met on Saturday.

Pro-life community members gathered at the Abundant Life Church located at 3301 E Coliseum Blvd in peaceful protest to the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion.

Remote prayer was also available for those who could not attend in person.

The event featured guests like Congressman Jim Banks, Bishop Kevin C Rhoades, and Fort Wayne-South Bend Catholic Diocese.