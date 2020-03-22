Maplecrest Road project enters new phase, detour required

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Part of Maplecrest Road will be closed for some time as upgrades move to a new phase.

The work calls for the replacement of culvert for the Pierson Drain, between Georgetown North Boulevard and Brandy Chase Cove. It will require the road to close beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, for about two weeks.

A detour will be in place using East State Boulevard, Reed, and Trier Road.

Fort Wayne Public Works said the Maplecrest enhancements are part of a multi-phase and multi-year plan to add additional lanes, a trail on the west side and a sidewalk on the east side of the road, new ornamental lighting, a new water main, new stormwater sewers, landscaping/green infrastructure and new curb, gutter and ADA ramps.

The current project is between State and Trier.

About 20,000 vehicles use this stretch of road each day, according to Public Works.

Next year’s focus will be on the stretch of road from Trier to Stellhorn.