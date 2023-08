FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Department of Tranportation (INDOT) has come up with a plan to improve traffic flow and safety at a busy intersection in Fort Wayne.

INDOT will provide information about the project planned for the Maplecrest Road and State Road 930 intersection at a public hearing scheduled for August 23.

The hearing will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at New Haven High School, located at 1300 Green Road in New Haven. A presentation is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.