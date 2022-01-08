Many positions open for Northwest Allen County Schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Northwest Allen County Schools held a job fair Saturday morning at Carroll Middle School.

Many of the available positions featured at the fair include food services, transportation, instructional assistants, technology services and more.

Department managers were there to speak with potential employers and get a feel for what the day-to-day job will look like. There are both part-time and full-time positions available.

Lizette Downey, NACS Chief Communications officer, said she was more than pleased for the turnout they had.

“We weren’t sure what to expect but overall we are pretty pleased,” Downey said. “We got some hires today and we have some great talent and people who are interested in joining the family and I think it is going to be considered a win because even though it may not have been a mass in numbers, we got some quality candidates.”

They even were hiring on the spot. Mikah Simmons, a registered nurse, was hired in Saturday as an Instructional Assistant. She said she came to the fair to help out the community, and she wants to support the school district her child goes to.

“There are so many job openings throughout the community and all fast food, grocery stores, and it’s effecting our schools as well.” Simmons said. “So, if we can support the schools, the teachers, the support staff in the schools, we’re really helping out the kids.”

Director of Transportation for the Northwest Allen County Schools Natalie Hoffman joined Downey in expressing a need to fill positions for bus drivers so students get to and from school safely.

“It’s really important that we take care of our staffing issue, especially on the transportation side,” Hoffman said. “This time of year it is dangerous to have kids wait outside for the bus, especially in the cold. Snow covered roads– it is a little more dangerous having them stand out there waiting. If we can get fully staffed and run our routes on time then the kids aren’t standing out there waiting on the bus longer than necessary. And that is our number one goal– to keep those kids standing on the side of the street, safe, so right now it is really important that we try to get these positions filled.”

NACS will also be holding another job fair April 23 to focus on teacher needs.

Visit the school district website to apply for a job with Northwest Allen County Schools