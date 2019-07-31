Manufacturer plans $6M facility in southwest Allen County, creating 50 jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An automotive parts maker has announced plans to build a new facility in southwest Allen County, creating 50 new jobs.

Auto Truck Group, a work truck upfitter that specializes in the design, manufacturing and installation of truck and van equipment, plans to build a 72,865-square-foot facility at 12777 Stonebridge Road, off Lafayette Center Road near the Vera Bradley headquarters and the General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant. The facility will house the company’s manufacturing operations as well as new office space, and allow for a move from the current facility at 13710 Lower Huntington Road.

The $6 million project should be complete by May 2020.

“Our Fort Wayne facility and its employees have played a vital role in our company’s continued success and as a result of this unprecedented growth, we’ve quickly outgrown our current location,” said Pete Dondlinger, president of Auto Truck Group. “Fort Wayne is an ideal location for Auto Truck Group and this new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will further enhance our production capabilities as we continue to develop customized vehicles for every type of vocational application to meet the needs of our customers.”

According to a news release, Bartlett, Illinois-based Auto Truck Group “transforms truck bodies and chassis into functional, task-specific work trucks for a wide range of customers across the construction, energy and utility, telecommunications, municipal and state government, and railroad industries.” It currently employs more than 900 individuals across North America, including 76 in Indiana.

The company plans to hire additional technicians to handle electrical, hydraulic, and equipment installation for truck upfits. Interested applicants can learn more and apply online at HolmanEnterprises.com/careers.