FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Manchester University President Dave McFadden announced the university will invest more than $20 million in its health science hub in Fort Wayne.

McFadden said the move will attempt to strengthen Manchester’s commitment to its neighbors in northeast Indiana and expand its education opportunities in health careers.

“Our health care offerings in Fort Wayne are growing, and we need more space,” McFadden said.

The expansion will feature a pro bono physical therapy clinic focusing on amputees, a state-of-the-art lab, research and classroom spaces, nursing simulation and skills laboratories, and a variety of versatile collaboration areas for students.

“We are designing Manchester University Fort Wayne for those who will practice well into the 21st century,” said W. Thomas Smith, dean of health sciences and pharmacy.

Manchester students currently pursuing the university’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing track will complete their final two years in Fort Wayne after two years at the North Manchester campus.

The university anticipates the expansion will be finished in fall 2024.