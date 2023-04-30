FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An alumna of Manchester University is the school’s next president.

Dr. Stacy H. Young was unanimously appointed to the position Monday morning by the Manchester University Board of Trustees. She will start as the school’s new president July 1.

Young has worked in higher education for more than 24 years and is currently president of Montcalm Community College in Michigan. She graduated from Manchester in 1996.

“I feel like I’m being called back home to serve,” Young said in a release from the university.

Manchester grad Dave McFadden became the school’s 15th president back in 2014 after spending 20 years as a senior leader for the university. Last year, McFadden announced he would retire at the end of the 2023 fiscal year.