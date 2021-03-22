Manchester University plans to fully open for fall 2021 semester

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Manchester University President Dave McFadden sent out an email to students, faculty and staff early Monday afternoon to announced that the university is planning to fully open for the fall 2021 semester.

“While we understand that the pandemic is not over, the increasing availability of COVID-19 vaccines gives us reason to believe that we can return to mostly normal operations by the time classes resume in August,” McFadden wrote.

The university is strongly encourage everyone who will learn or work on either Manchester campus to receive the COVID-19 vaccination when eligible. In addition, the university said it will continue to follow guidelines such as wearing masks, avoiding crowds and disinfecting physical spaces.

“This past year has been extraordinarily challenging for all of us,” McFadden wrote. “We have learned new ways of connecting with each other, new ways of teaching and learning, and new ways of advancing the University’s mission. We have demonstrated resourcefulness and resilience. We have, I believe, developed a deeper appreciation for other people and our MU community.”

