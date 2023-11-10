NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Friday marks the official inauguration of Manchester University’s 16th president.

Dr. Stacy Young, a 1996 Manchester graduate, was named president in May and took office in July. Young was previously the president of Montcalm Community College in Michigan and has worked in higher education for more than 24 years.

Young is taking over the role from Dave McFadden, who announced last year he would retire at the end of the 2023 fiscal year. Young was unanimously appointed to the position by the university’s board of trustees.

“I feel like I’m being called back home to serve,” Young said in a release from the university when the announcement was made.

The inauguration took place on campus at 2:30 p.m. in the Cordier Auditorium.