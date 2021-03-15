Manchester University adds two nursing programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Manchester University President Dave McFadden announced Monday that the northeast Indiana school now offers two nursing programs.

“As a cornerstone of the health professions, nursing represents a major step forward in MU’s health science initiatives,” McFadden said. “Nursing is a natural extension of Manchester’s historic strengths in health sciences, from undergraduate preparation for medical, dental and optometry doctoral programs, as well as MU’s own Doctor of Pharmacy Program.”

The university said it is now accepting applications for:

Accelerated BSN Second Degree ­­­ – An accelerated program for those who already have a bachelor’s degree in another field and want to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing. The BSN Second Degree track is a full-time, 16-month program at Manchester’s Fort Wayne campus. It offers students an immersive nursing education to quickly meet the increasing demand for health care professionals.

Traditional BSN ­­ – A four-year program for recent high school graduates seeking a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Traditional BSN nursing students start with two years at the North Manchester campus before moving on to more advanced work at the Fort Wayne campus.

Nursing classes begin in fall 2021. Graduates will be eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN), which is required to become licensed as a registered nurse.

“When you graduate from a Manchester nursing program, you’ll be equipped as a highly skilled and caring professional. Our faculty will foster an appreciation for the greater good and provide the know-how to ensure positive outcomes for patients, their families and communities,” said Beth Schultz founding director of the nursing program.

Manchester University said its nursing education is distinctive:

It focuses on both rural and urban health.

It incorporates a strong interdisciplinary learning model.

It is infused with liberal arts competencies such as communication, conflict resolution, critical thinking, cultural sensitivity, service, collaboration and leadership.

During the program, nursing students will take part in a wide variety of clinical experiences, including specialized care facilities, regional hospitals and community-centered clinics. The university said the classrooms will be experiential, incorporating the latest in virtual technologies, such as the zSpace, the Sentinel City learning platform and the Anatomage 3D anatomy simulator.

“Although the teaching tools are advanced, Manchester nursing programs are built on a strong set of values that include a deep commitment to integrity, a respect for the infinite worth of every individual and a goal to serve others,” said Lea Johnson, vice president for health science initiatives.

More information can be found on Manchester University’s website.

To apply, visit https://healthsciences.manchester.edu/acceleratedbsn/inquiryform.