Manchester High School teacher named ‘2021 Indiana Small and Rural Schools Association Teacher of the Year’

MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – A teacher in northeast Indiana has been named the 2021 Indiana Small and Rural Schools Association Teacher of the Year.

Tuesday afternoon, Manchester Jr/Sr High School surprised business teacher, Shelly Leifer, with the award.

“I’m a little overwhelmed right now. This is really an honor. You could have picked anybody in this school, so this is really amazing to me,” Leifer said after receiving her award.

In the application for teacher of the year, Leifer is described as an amazing educator who looks for new and innovative ways to intrigue and inspire her students.

Some of her accomplishments include:

Starting “The Bean,” a work-based learning coffee shop

Beginnings of a school store called “Sammy’s”

District Teacher of the Year

Teaching multiple duel credit classes for Ivy Tech

Member of the Indiana Business Educators

Applied for and received a $50,000 grant to be a pilot site for Indiana’s Next Level Programs of study

With the award, Leifer will receive a $1,500 in travel expenses paid by the Indiana Small and Rural Schools Association.