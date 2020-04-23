Managing screen time with children during the pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Now more than ever parents are battling about screen time with their kids. A multitude of factors make it easier to give children a screen.

Dr. Brandon McDaniel a research scientist with the Parkview Health Mirro Center for Research and Innovation says right now it’s okay if screen time is up right now in your household, but now is also the time to be proactive with kids and their screens.

“I think right now, it’s okay for us to be a bit more lenient with ourselves and screen time and our children, really understanding it might be very useful at times for us to maintain our sanity, or the ability to get things done. But at the same time, I do want say that childhood development hasn’t changed,” says McDaniel.

McDaniel focuses on children ages birth to five years old. He says young children do not receive benefits from screen time, unless their parent is with them to interact.

“The more a child interacts with a screen, and the more that displaces the words that are spoken to them by a caregiver, or responsive parent, the worst their language development over time.”

McDaniel does say live video chats can be beneficial with an adult interacting with the child. Another screen time concerns Dr. McDaniel has is called transfer deficit.

“What that means is that even if a child does learn something off of a screen, we’ll often see they can’t transfer that to the three-dimensional world. So, we do things like that with puzzles, have them do this puzzle on a two-dimensional screen, then we’ll give them the same puzzle in the three dimensional world and they have no idea how to put it together.”

McDaniel says children will also reciprocate what a parent is doing with screens, so it’s important to be cognizant of your own habits. That includes giving eye contact to a child when speaking to them, if a screen is in front of you.

Some other tips McDaniel gives:

Set a flexible screen time schedule

Create a tech-free zone

Have family time

Choose meaningful content

McDaniel believe a lot of these technology changes will carry over once things settle down, so now is the time to make screen time changes.

“I think we need to be a little bit more intentional right now, instead of just reactive, because if we’re not intentional right now, we’re going to set up these different patterns, or what we call feedback loops in family systems, that are really, really hard to break.”

He highly recommends CommonSenseMedia.org as a resource to choose screen time content for your child.