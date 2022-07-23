DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – Two people were seriously injured in a two-car crash that happened in Florence Township, Ohio on Saturday evening.

Police say 26-year-old Phillip Richmond of Montpelier, Ohio was driving west on County Road H and didn’t yield to the right of way, causing him to be hit by 79-year-old Bonnie Mills. Mills was heading north on State Route 49 at the time of the crash.

Both cars west off the west side of the road, and both drivers were seriously injured. Richmond and Mills were both brought to a hospital.

Police say both people were wearing seatbelts when the crash happened.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their safety belts and to never drive distracted or impaired.