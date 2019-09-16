Man with kidney failure holds carnival to help with medical bills

A man with kidney failure held a carnival Sunday to raise money for his medical bills. The family fun event happened at Waynedale Park.

Tim Bowers is a resident of Markle. He has had type 2 diabetes since he was 17-years-old, which has now caused him to get stage four kidney failure.

Bowers is on dialysis for 12 hours every night and takes 13 different medications every day.

With his declining health and skyrocketing medical bills, he’s asking the community for a helping hand.

“Whenever anybody is sick like this and has an illness or needs an organ, medical bills are through the roof,” said organizer Jana O’Hara. “So anything the community can donate would be great.”

Bowers has been on the kidney transplant list for four years in search of a Type O kidney.