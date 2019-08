FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man with a head wound arrived at a Fort Wayne hospital claiming he was a gunshot victim.

According to police, officers were called to the hospital after the man arrived around 1:20 p.m. Police say the man’s claim has not yet been confirmed.

The man, who police are calling a victim, was transferred to a trauma hospital, and the incident is being treated as a life-threatening injury case.

The investigation is ongoing.