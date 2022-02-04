Man who struck sheriff’s deputy at Leo High School formally charged

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 64-year-old man the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said deliberately struck a deputy at Leo High School Monday was formally charged Friday in the Allen County Superior Court.

Daniel L. Myers, 64, of Gerig Road in Leo, was charged with battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer and battery by means of a deadly weapon, both Felony 5 charges.

Daniel Myers

Myers was also charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, two counts of resisting law enforcement, and three felony charges of neglect of a dependent, along with misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident.

It was around 3:10 p.m. when Officer Pedro Yaruchyk called for emergency assistance because Myers was trying to flee after he struck the officer with his 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van.

Myers was transporting three students, all minors, one of whom was related to him, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Deputy Matthew Todd, the assisting officer.

A girl Myers was transporting told an investigating officer that she barely got into the van and the van’s sliding door was still open when Myers took off.

Yaruchyk was taken to Redi-Med because of his injuries. He reported that Myers was parked in the carpool lane when high school staff members asked him to move his vehicle, but he refused.

“I will park wherever the hell I want to,” Myers reportedly told them.

Yaruchyk said staff requested he make the scene. When he asked Myers to move his vehicle elsewhere, he told the officer “my leg hurts and this is where I am parking.”

Yaruchyk told Myers he could park in one of the handicap spots, but Myers still refused to move his vehicle, court documents said.

Yaruchyk then told Myers to stop his vehicle while he wrote him a ticket and attempted to call out a traffic stop to Allen County dispatch. Myers started to back up the vehicle. Yaruchyk said he pounded on Myers’ back window, ordering him to stop.

That’s when Myers sped up and struck Yaruchyk with his van. The officer received injuries on his left elbow and left thigh.

Todd could see Yaruchyk was in pain and was struggling to walk. Myers had driven off, striking a parked Ranger before he drove behind Leo High School.

After he was injured, Yaruchyk drove around the parking lots at the high school, looking for Myers, but couldn’t find him. Then Yaruchyk and another officer were able to catch him at the entrance off Amstutz Road. Myers complied with some commands, but resisted arrest, using his free hand to push off his van and tensing up his hands to resist getting hand cuffed, court documents said.

Detective Corporal Gabe Furnish watched school surveillance footage and observed Myers recklessly speeding through the high school parking lots while a large number of students were leaving.

No future court date was set, court documents indicated.