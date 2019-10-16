Man who ran red light and hit school bus in Decatur dies

A Northern Wells bus was hit by a car in Decatur on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — The man who authorities said hit a Northern Wells school bus in a crash last week has died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that 93-year-old DeWayne Steiner died of blunt force trauma from a motor vehicle accident on Saturday.

Steiner was driving the car that ran a red light at the intersection of 13th Street and Nuttman Avenue in Decatur, according to police. The bus had just dropped off some vocational students at Bellmont High School and was returning to Norwell when Steiner’s crashed into the side of the bus.

More than 35 students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Students suffered only minor injuries, police said.