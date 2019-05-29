Man wearing a monkey mask robs Marion McDonald’s

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2014 file photo, a man walks by a McDonald’s logo in front of its restaurant in Tokyo. McDonalds is set to unveil its latest plans to revive its sputtering business on Monday, May 4, 2015. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

Marion police are searching for a man who robbed a McDonald’s while wearing a monkey mask early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the McDonald’s at 1225 N. Baldwin Ave. around 1:00 a.m. on reports of an armed robbery.

When the arrived, the shift manager told police a man wearing all black with a handgun approached her in her office while she was doing her nightly deposit. The man demanded the deposit bag, took the store’s landline and fled out the back door of the restaurant. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as man around 5’11” wearing a monkey mask, red bandana, and a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans and gloves.

After speaking to McDonald’s employees, police are unsure of how the suspect entered the restaurant as it had closed at midnight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at (765) 662-9981 or Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-8477.