Man to be sentenced Tuesday in fiery Whitley County crash that killed K9

The mugshot of Clarence Shearer is shown superimposed over a photograph of a crash along U.S. 30 near C.R. 450 West on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, that killed a Whitley County Sheriff’s K-9.

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The man involved in a fatal crash that killed a Whitley County K-9 officer is schedule to be sentenced Tuesday.

Clarence Shearer, 33, has been charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting law enforcement and causing death of a law enforcement animal.

In July 2019, Shearer stole a car at gunpoint near the LifePlex gym off U.S. 30 in Plymouth. An Indiana State Police Trooper saw the car traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 and attempted to pull the car over in Kosciusko County. The car pulled over and a passenger got out, but then the driver sped away.

The driver refused to stop while being chased by several police departments. The pursuit eventually entered Whitley County where a Whitley County deputy positioned his car to stop the car at the C.R. 450 intersection.

The car attempted to avoid the stop sticks and crashed into the deputy’s vehicle with K9 Cas inside. The crash caused the police car to burst into flames. Officers were unable to get the K9 out of the car. Cas died on the scene. The deputy was not hurt.

Shearer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Shearer will be sentenced in the Whitley County courthouse at 8:30 a.m.