Man thrown from tractor, hospitalized following Kosciusko Co. crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man driving a tractor is hospitalized Wednesday after his tractor was hit while turning into his driveway.

Just before 10 a.m., emergency crews were sent to the 4900 block of West CR. 200 N on reports of a crash involving a farm tractor.

Courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department

The preliminary investigation by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department revealed that a 2021 GMC Sierra, driven by Travis L. Heckaman, 35, of Plymouth, was driving behind a farm tractor, driven by James R. Earl, 83, of Warsaw, as the tractor turned into Earl’s driveway. While the tractor was turning, the pickup truck hit the back left tire of the tractor. Earl was thrown from the tractor as it slid into the yard.

Earl was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with back pain, the department said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.