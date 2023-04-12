DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man was thrown from his motorcycle after he swerved to miss a deer on a DeKalb County road.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the crash Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. Police determined a 2011 Yamaha was traveling in the 700 block of County Road 27 when 57-year-old Mark Elkins of Ashley swerved to avoid hitting a deer.

Elkins was thrown from the motorcycle and injured his leg and neck, according to the police report. He was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Damage to the motorcycle is estimated to be about $5,000.