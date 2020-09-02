Man taken to hospital for stabbing, too intoxicated to assist police

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A man was stabbed in the abdomen and transported to the hospital on Monday.

Marion Police report responding to Marion General Hospital for a reported stabbing that occurred in the area of 16th Street and Adams Street.

Samuel Francisco-Lozano, 33, was transported to the hospital after he was stabbed in the abdomen. The report says that due to Francisco-Lozano’s intoxication and pain level, he was unable to provide police with how, where and who stabbed him.

Francisco-Lozano was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital for further medical care.

Police are asking for those with any information to call Marion Detectives at 765-668-4417.