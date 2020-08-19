Man taken to hospital after tractor flipped into pond trapping him

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after his tractor flipped into a pond, trapping him underwater on Edgerton Road.

Officers told WANE 15 that at approximately 8:30 p.m. they responded to a man who was trapped under water. The man was mowing around a pond when his tractor flipped and fell into the water. He was then trapped under the tractor.

A rescue was performed and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The road has reopened.