Man struck by taxi trying to cross Coliseum Blvd. dies from his injuries

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a crash involving a taxi and a pedestrian on March 15, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man who was struck by a taxi while trying to cross Coliseum Boulevard at the intersection with Goshen Road early in the morning on March 15 has died according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

David W. Sluss, 41, of Wabash was taken to a hospital for treatment and he passed away Wednesday afternoon. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash.

Sluss was hit by the taxi just after 4 a.m. When emergency crews arrived Sluss was lying in the middle of the road. The taxi driver stopped and cooperated with authorities.