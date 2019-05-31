Man shows up at cousin's house with stab wound in back

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fort Wayne police investigate after a man showed up to a house in the 2500 block of Caroline Street with a stab wound on Friday, May 31, 2019. The man's injuries were not life-threatening.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne police are investigating a stabbing that left a man in serious condition early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Caroline Street around 12:45 a.m. That's just south of downtown near Lafayette and Pontiac streets.

Police said that's where a man showed up at his cousin's house with a stab wound in his back, but the crime didn't happen there.

Medics responded and took the man to a hospital in serious condition. Doctors later determined that his injuries were not life-threatening.

When police questioned the victim about the shooting, they said he could not provide any details about what happened or where the stabbing occurred.

As a result, no suspect information was available.