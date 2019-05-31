Local News

Man shows up at cousin's house with stab wound in back

Posted: May 31, 2019 01:50 AM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne police are investigating a stabbing that left a man in serious condition early Friday morning. 

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Caroline Street around 12:45 a.m. That's just south of downtown near Lafayette and Pontiac streets. 

Police said that's where a man showed up at his cousin's house with a stab wound in his back, but the crime didn't happen there. 

Medics responded and took the man to a hospital in serious condition. Doctors later determined that his injuries were not life-threatening. 

When police questioned the victim about the shooting, they said he could not provide any details about what happened or where the stabbing occurred. 

As a result, no suspect information was available. 

