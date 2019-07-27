Man found on ground, dead from apparent shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was killed in an early morning shooting on Fort Wayne’s south side.

Fort Wayne Police were called around 6:35 a.m. to the area of Lafayette and East Williams Street on a report of a shooting. Police spokesman John Chambers said officers arrived and found a man laying in the grassy area near the roadway, unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, Chambers said.

At this time, police are calling the situation a “death investigation.” No suspect information was released.

Chambers said detectives were canvassing the neighborhood and talking with residents. Crime scene technicians were working at the scene and collecting evidence, he added.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and release the official cause and manner of death later.

The incident remains under investigation, Chambers said.