Man shot in the head early Saturday morning in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head early Saturday morning.

Fort Wayne Police said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in the 5000 block of Werling Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found the man inside a home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was conscious and able to speak to officers.

Medics transported the man to a hospital in serious condition. He was later downgraded to life-threatening condition by a physician.

Evidence indicates the victim was in the front year of a residence when the shooting happened. Detectives are interviewing witnesses to obtain more information.

Police did not release any suspect information.

If you know anything about the shooting, you’re asked to call Fort Wayne Police at (260) 427-1222, or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.