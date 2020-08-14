Man shot and killed in home on S. Harrison St.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 4900 block of S. Harrison Street.

Someone called 911 around 12:15 Friday morning and said a man had been shot. Responding officers found the victim inside a home. He had apparent gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Medics took the man to a hospital in serious condition. When they arrived, a doctor declared the victim deceased.

Investigators believe the shooting happened inside the residence. There were several people inside at the time. Detectives are interviewing those witnesses as they work to gather information on a suspect.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.