Man shoots himself during traffic stop, police say

Emergency crews on scene of an incident on Maplecrest Road near Brian Drive on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man fatally shot himself in front of police officers who were called to a northeast Fort Wayne home on a report of an armed man Thursday morning.

The incident unfolded just before 8 a.m. along Brian Drive near Maplecrest Road, north of Trier Road.

Fort Wayne Police said a woman called police concerned about her husband who had left the house, possibly with a gun.

Officers spotted the man driving and they made a traffic stop on Brian Drive.

As officers approached, the man shot himself, according to police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers did not discharged their weapons, police said.

No other information was immediately available.