FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Kroger at Southgate Plaza was evacuated Monday afternoon after fire officials said a man lit a bag of charcoal on fire in the store.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. at the grocer at 218 E. Pettit Ave.

According to Capt. Adam O’Connor, a man came into the store and lit a bag of charcoal on fire on an end cap of an aisle. The small fire activated the store’s sprinkler system, which O’Connor said kept the flames contained.

Once firefighters arrived, they were able to extinguish the flames with a hose line, O’Connor said.

The store was evacuated. It was still closed as of 5 p.m.

O’Connor said the store sustained significant smoke and water damage.

The culprit has not been caught. O’Connor said he was seen running down Lafayette Street. A description was not provided.

The incident was caught on the store’s security system.

Last week, a man set a small fire in the vestibule of the Bud Meeks Justice Center in downtown Fort Wayne.