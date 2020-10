FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is seriously hurt after a shooting inside the Wells Street Mobile Home Park, 3126 Wells St.

Around 1:15 Friday morning, several people called 911 and reported gunshots.

Officers found one victim, with a gunshot would to his arm. A car parked at one of the lots had at least 12 bullet holes in the windshield.

Medics took the victim to a hospital in serious condition.

Investigators have not released any possible suspect information.