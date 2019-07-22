Man rescued after tree trimming bucket truck catches fire

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A tree trimming bucket truck caught fire after it touched a power line and trapped the truck’s operator 55 feet in the air.

According to Angola Fire Department officials, firefighters were called to 3121 W. Shady Side Road around 1:30 p.m. Monday after reports that a bucket truck caught fire.

The truck reportedly came in contact with a power line causing fire on the body and boom of the truck. The fire caused the truck to lose all hydraulic power, causing the operator in the bucket to be trapped. He was rescued using a ladder truck from the Fremont Fire Department.

The truck’s hydraulic lines also burned through and caused a large hydraulic oil spill.

The fire was under control around 2:00 p.m. The operator was treated for injuries at the scene.