Man released from hospital after early morning shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A man was shot early this morning in Huntington.

Police and medics were called around 4 a.m. to the 700 block of Wright Street on a report of a shooting.

According to a report from Huntington Police, officers arrived to find a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers began treating the victim and he was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Police said he was treated and released.

No other information about the shooting was released. Police said the shooting was an “isolated incident” and it is under investigation.