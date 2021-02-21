Man recovering from burns from house fire, possibly started on mattress

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a house fire that possibly started on a mattress on Milton Street Saturday night.

FWFD said that they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the first floor of a two-story home that traveled up to the attic.

There were six people inside, including four children. All of them escaped on their own.

Fire officials said that a man received burns on both hands and was transported to a nearby hospital by the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority.

The home recieved heavy fire and smoke damage.

FWFD said the fire appeared to be an accident, and is under investigation.

American Electric Power (AEP), the Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), and Neighborhood Code Enforcement all assisted on the scene.