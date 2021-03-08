Man reaching for fallen phone drives off road, crashes into 2 signs

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver reaching for his phone left the roadway and crashed into a rail road crossing sign and stop sign Monday afternoon.

At approximately 2:41 p.m., deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 5700 block of US-6 on reports of a crash.

Responding deputies reports that Aaron Loffer, 37, of Angola was driving westbound on US-6 when his phone fell on the floor. As he reached for it, his vehicle traveled into the eastbound lane and off the road, the press release said. The vehicle continued and eventually crashed into a rail road crossing sign and then a stop sign on CR 57. The vehicle came to a stop south of US-6 just west of CR 57 off the road.

Loffer was treated at the scene, the press release said.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Butler Police Department, Waterloo Marshal’s Office, Butler Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS.